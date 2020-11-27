Ferrari struggled, with Charles Leclerc only 11th fastest and four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel 12th quickest. Leclerc took his first pole position in Bahrain last year.
Romain Grosjean damaged the tires on his Haas car after going off the circuit and over some gravel.
A second practice later Friday will be held under floodlights.
