“I’ve definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside,” Perez said. “I’m very lucky that I’ve only had mild symptoms, so I’ve been able to keep training and make sure that I’m ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car.”
Nico Hulkenberg, the veteran German driver who replaced Perez at Silverstone, stands down.
No other F1 drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 after the first five races of the season.
