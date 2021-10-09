Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was way down in 18th spot but hardly took part. He was saving tires for qualifying, where he bids for a record-extending 102nd pole position.
The Mercedes star leads Verstappen by two points in a thrilling title race but could well be overtaken by the Dutchman on Sunday.
Hamilton has taken a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three engines for the season. Mercedes fitted a fourth combustion engine Friday. It means that even if Hamilton gets pole No. 102, he’ll start 11th and will be battling through traffic.
Hamilton was trailing Verstappen 7-3 for poles this season. There are six races to go after Turkey.
The final practice session was halted for a few minutes approaching the halfway point when Williams driver George Russell went off the track and into gravel.
In wet conditions, Verstappen, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc all did 360-degree spins before regaining control of their cars.
The track has proved much more reliable than last year, when it had just been re-laid to host an F1 race for the first time since 2011 and was too slippery.
