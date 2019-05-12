LOS ANGELES — Formula One great Michael Schumacher will be the subject of a documentary about his life, the film’s executive producers say.

German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns are directing the film, which executive producer Rocket Science says counts on the “full support of Schumacher’s family” and will include interviews with his father, wife and children.

Schumacher holds a record seven F1 titles and 91 grand prix victories.

Schumacher, 50, suffered a traumatic head injury when he fell while skiing in 2013. He later emerged from a drug-induced coma, but updates have been scarce since he left the hospital.

The executive producers say the film is in post-production and that they will offer it for sale for international markets outside Germany at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

