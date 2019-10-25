Hamilton can clinch the season championship Sunday if he finishes 14 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, the only driver still mathematically alive in the title chase. Bottas, who won two weeks ago in Japan, was fifth in the opening practice

A sixth career championship would put Hamilton just one behind the record seven won by Michael Schumacher. Hamilton has just one win in four races in Mexico City and hasn’t finished on the podium since 2016.

