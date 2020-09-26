Carlos Sainz was third fastest for McLaren, .041 off Bottas’ time.
Hamilton will aim for his fifth consecutive pole position in qualifying later Saturday. He can achieve his 91st career win in the race on Sunday, which would match the all-time record held by Michael Schumacher.
___
