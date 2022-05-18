F1 not replacing Russian GP, season reduced to 22 races

LONDON — Formula One has decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix, which had earlier been canceled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“There will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap, meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races,” F1 said in a statement.
Several cities had offered to host the race but freight rules, logistical and travel costs during a season when teams have tight budgets made it too difficult.
