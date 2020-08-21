“This may be the end of an era for Williams as a family-owned team, but we know it is in good hands,” said deputy team principal Claire Williams, whose father, Frank, founded the team. “The sale ensures the team’s survival but most importantly will provide a path to success.”
The announcement of the purchase comes in the week all 10 teams in F1 signed up to the new Concorde Agreement governing the sport, which has been designed to ensure a more level-playing field in the future.
