AUSTIN, Texas — Formula One unveiled its long-awaited new rules for 2021 and beyond Thursday with a goal of making the series more competitive with closer racing and budget caps to close the financial gap between teams competing for championships and those at the back of the grid.

Teams will be allowed to spend $175 million per season to cover on-track performance. Formula One will continue to use its hybrid engine but the cars the cars will be slightly heavier and slower. The F1 season could also be expanded up to 25 races in a season. The 2019 season has 21 races.