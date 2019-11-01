The session was notable both for temperatures in the 50s and the bumps on the 7-year-old Circuit of the Americas that bounced cars around several sections of track. Several drivers struggled to negotiate turn 19 of 20, running too wide and causing their laps to be not counted.
When IndyCar raced on the same circuit in March, that series let the cars run wide at the same turn. Formula One race stewards are enforcing strict track limit rules.
___
More AP Formula One news: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD