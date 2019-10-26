The track was slick from overnight rain, and the teams didn’t attack the course for most of the morning. There is a possibility of rain for Saturday’s afternoon qualifying and the Sunday race.
Two-time defending race champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull was sixth in the final practice, having to abort a fast final lap because of traffic.
___
More AP Formula One news: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD