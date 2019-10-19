“It’s always really special to hold the No. 1 qualifier with my dad,” Brittany Force said. “He’s the one who taught me everything about this sport and he’s the reason I’m out here. We did it earlier in the season and to do it again, it’s special to me. It’s on my bucket list to double-up (with a win) with my dad. It would just be awesome to share that with him. Our team is in a very good place.”