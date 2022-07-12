Former Formula One race director Masi leaves FIA

PARIS — Michael Masi has left his role at motorsport’s governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director.
At the time, it was announced Masi was staying with the FIA but in an undetermined role.
In March, the FIA concluded that Masi made a “ human error ” but acted in good faith with a disputed restart procedure at the season-ending race.
The FIA thanked Masi for his commitment and noted he carried out “the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.”
