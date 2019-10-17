Formula One said the plan is to race in the month of May. The deal must still be approved by Miami-Dade County officials Oct. 28.
The Miami race would join the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, as U.S. races on the calendar. It would also give F1 a fourth race in North America, joining Montreal and Mexico City.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD