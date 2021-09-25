The sweep marked the first time in truck series history the top four finishes represented the same team.
With his second-place finish, Rhodes moved into first for the playoff lead. John Hunter Nemechek, Friday’s pole winner, won Stage 1 on Lap 30, marking his series-best 11th stage win of the season.
“Man, this is big,” said the emotional 20-year-old Eckes from Greenville, New York whose been racing on a part-time schedule. “It’s been a tough year since last November. Hopefully I proved I can still do this.”
Racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports last year, Eckes saw his playoff hopes evaporate in a final lap crash at Talladega Speedway last October.
Friday’s race restarted with just four laps remaining after a late-race caution. Todd Gilliland — who finished fifth — had the lead on the restart but lost it on the first lap back under green.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Thorsport Racing; super proud of Christian Eckes,” Rhodes said. Eckes was the beneficiary of a shove from Rhodes coming out of the last green.
The Round of 8 continues Oct. 2 at Talladega Superspeedway with the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 250.
