The fans worked hart. Some went to their local tire shops to grab a used wheel, spray paint it gold and attach it to their roof in honor of the wing-and-wheel logo. Others wrapped checkered flag print around their front porch columns. Sunflowers sprouted from Indy 500 souvenir plastic cups. Indy 500 milk bottles and beer bottles lined front yards. One set of neighbors lined their street with mini checkered flags to stake the adult tricycle race that goes off with the same fervor of the field at IMS.