Multiple other sports events have been altered and F1 on Tuesday outlined the schedule changes at Imola “as a mark of respect for the Royal funeral.”
Qualifying will now start at 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), one hour earlier than previously scheduled, and two hours before the start of the Royal service.
As a result, the Saturday morning third practice session at Imola has also been moved forward an hour to comply with F1 regulations to provide a two-hour gap between FP3 and qualifying. The practice sessions on Friday have been brought forward by 30 minutes.
There will also be a minute’s silence before qualifying. No change has been made to the start of the Sunday’s race, which is the second of the season.
