LAS VEGAS — Grant Enfinger won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after leader Brett Moffit ran out of fuel on the third overtime shootout attempt.

Enfinger advanced to the second round of the playoffs with his second career victory. The 2015 ARCA Racing Series champion also won in 2016 at Talladega Superspeedway, his home track in Alabama and the site of the next playoff race. Enfinger and Justin Haley, the winner of the playoff opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in late August, are safely into the second round.

“There’s only two of us comfortable going into Talladega, and I’m one of those two,” Enfinger said. “It’s kind of the culmination of the whole year.

“We’ve put together the pieces needed to win a race individually, but not as a whole as a group. The truck was great — we had the best truck out there.”

Johnny Sauter was second, 0.142 seconds behind on the 1.5-mile oval as playoff drivers took the first five spots.

“We’ve just got a little work to do,” Sauter said. “Obviously, we had the fastest truck the last half of the race.”

Haley was third, followed by Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton.

Moffitt, also in the playoffs, ended up 11th. Fellow playoff drivers Stewart Friesen (18th) and Tomothy Peters (19th) were the first two cars a lap down. The playoff field will be cut from eight to six drivers after the Talladega race.

