Rawley and Gronkowski, also a Fox Sports analyst, are long-time friends and the two will start Sunday’s iRacing event on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway track. The race is set for 1 p.m. and scheduled to air on Fox and FS1.
The iRacing events have been a hit with NASCAR on hiatus in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual racing event last weekend drew 1.339 million viewers for coverage simulcast on Fox and FS1.
Gronkowski jumped over the barricade and helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania in 2017.
