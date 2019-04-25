BAKU, Azerbaijan — Lewis Hamilton says Formula One rival Charles Leclerc’s talent is being “dimmed” after Ferrari asked him to move over for teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton says he was in a similar position at McLaren back in 2007, when he was a rookie alongside then-reigning champion Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton says “I wanted to win as soon as possible and I wanted to beat the champion I was racing against, so it’s very, very similar.”

Hamilton says if Ferrari forces Leclerc to support Vettel “it’s almost like having your light dimmed.”

Leclerc says he will accept team orders “depending on the situation.”

