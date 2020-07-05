The decision was made because Hamilton failed to slow under a yellow flag after his Mercedes teammate Bottas had spun off the track late on in qualifying.
No action was taken when stewards reviewed the incident on Saturday evening but Red Bull asked for another review and presented video footage.
“The Stewards acknowledged that the on-board footage of car 44 (Hamilton’s car) represents a significant new element that had not been available,” governing body FIA said Sunday.
“Taking into account these facts, the stewards determine that (the) decision will be reversed and the above mentioned penalty is being imposed.”
