Hamilton, a six-time F1 champion and the only Black driver in the sport, said he supported the boycotts but that similar measures in Europe wouldn’t have the same impact.

“Firstly I think it’s incredible what many out there in the States are doing within their sports. So many people are standing with the players and really pushing for change,” Hamilton said Thursday at a news conference. “But that is in America and I don’t know if me doing anything here will particularly help ... we’re in Belgium, we’re not in the United States.”

Hamilton has regularly spoken out against racism in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd — an unarmed Black man — by a police officer in Minneapolis in May. Hamilton and other drivers have taken a knee at every race so far this season in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. He has also worn t-shirts with “End Racism” printed on them, raised his right fist on the podium, and called out other F1 teams for being too silent on racism.

Blake, 29, was shot by police officers, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. The shooting was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests in the U.S. three months after the death of Floyd.

“I haven’t spoken to anybody about (the boycotts), but I am really proud of so many out there and I do stand unified with them, trying to do what I can over here,” Hamilton said. “I don’t really know how us not doing the race (will help), it will still go on is the thing. I’ll try to speak to Formula One to see what else we can do to continue to raise awareness.”

Mercedes has also switched from its traditional silver-colored cars to all-black this season in solidarity with Hamilton and to continue pushing the fight against racism.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who has taken the knee alongside Hamilton at all six F1 races so far, was also asked if he would consider boycotting a race.

“I don’t think it makes much sense now to go as far as that because nothing is on the table, or there’s no reason to boycott a race,” Vettel said. “The measures that have been taken in the U.S. with some players boycotting — or going on strike and not going out for the games — I think they are more U.S.-specific. We seem to be quite happy as drivers of our actions, and want to keep sending that message.”

