Pole sitter Christian Eckes (15) and Thad Moffitt (46) lead the field to start the ARCA series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Harrison Burton won the ARCA Series season opener in his first career race at Daytona International Speedway.

Burton turned 18 in October to meet the age requirement to race on the biggest and fastest NASCAR-sanctioned tracks. His first crack at Daytona came Saturday in what is considered the kickoff of the SpeedWeeks.

Burton was leading when a crash with 10 laps remaining brought out a caution and set up two final restarts, one in overtime.

Burton is the son of former NASCAR driver and current NBC analyst Jeff Burton, who won a Cup race at Daytona in 2000.

Todd Gilliland finished second and gave Burton a push on the restart in overtime that sealed Burton’s victory. Burton and Gilliland will be teammates in the Truck Series this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports and will race again in that series’ opener Friday.

The series before the race announced a multi-year extension with Menards that elevated the company to entitlement sponsor with the rebranded name ARCA Menards Series.

ARCA last year was acquired by NASCAR and series president Ron Drager said that move strengthened ARCA’s ability to land Menards.

“We would not be sitting at this table and making this announcement had we not been a NASCAR property,” Drager said.

