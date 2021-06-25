Larson is a 9-4 favorite to win Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. ... Bubba Wallace heads to Pocono, the site of his first Cup start, in 22nd place and without a top-10 finish in his first season driving for the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team. Wallace was last year’s NASCAR community champion for his work with his foundation. He used the $60,000 donation in part to help kids in need. “We’re still trying to figure out ways we can uplift communities around us,” Wallace said. ... Pocono CEO Nick Igdalsky has not ruled out another run at an IndyCar race after the series wrapped up its seven-year run in 2019. “I do want to engage IndyCar again,” he said.