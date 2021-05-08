Kyle Larson, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, is the 4-1 favorite to take the Goodyear 400. Denny Hamlin, the winless points leader this season, is right behind Larson at 5-1. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are next at 7-1 while last week’s winner at Kansas, Kyle Busch, is 8-1. ... Truex is the only multiple winner in the Cup Series this season. ... Busch’s older brother, Kurt, has the distinction of finishing second at Darlington to Ricky Craven in 2003 by 0.002 seconds, the closest margin in NASCAR history. ... Darlington will allow some fans into the pits for Sunday’s race, although health restrictions will still be in place.