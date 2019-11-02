Erik Jones will start on the front row alongside Harvick.

Joe Gibbs Racing has the top three drivers in points, but Jones is the Toyota team’s only driver not in playoff contention.

Denny Hamlin, who is second in points, qualified third. Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at Martinsville and is already locked into the final four, qualified 17th.

The other five playoff contenders qualified in a clump together between the 11th and 15th spots. Joey Logano was 11th, followed by Gibbs driver Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

