“Right now there’s just a lot of young guys that are very good. The opportunities, like it or not, are probably going to go to Colton, probably going to go to guys like Rinus. It just is what it is,” veteran Graham Rahal said. “Does he deserve to be fulltime? Of course. He didn’t really get to end it on his terms. It was basically, ‘Here is what you’re going to go do next year.’ He didn’t get to have kind of a retirement tour. Maybe he doesn’t want one.”