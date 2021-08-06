Much like a pingpong ball, Newgarden bounced from one spot to the next this month, hustling to promote IndyCar’s inaugural street race in Nashville. Newgarden was raised about 25 miles north of Nashville in Hendersonville and now lives with his wife closer to the city. The championships raised his profile in the area and while he’s not quite as famous as, say, country stars Miranda Lambert or Dierks Bentley (who have their names plastered on downtown bars), Newgarden has lost the anonymity he had before he won 19 races and was hired by Roger Penske.