Penske Entertainment chief executive Mark Miles acknowledged “everything will be different about this year’s race.”
Capacity will be limited to 87,500 fans at the massive speedway. Everyone will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. Tickets will be distributed so that groups of fans are socially distanced and many ancillary events, such as Legends Day and the 500 Festival Parade, have been canceled.
