The Indy win failed to sway Meyer Shank Racing into mixing up its six-race plan for the season with Castroneves, and all his lobbying (“We’ve got to go! We’ve got to keep it going! Are you kidding me?”) couldn’t snag him a seat two weeks later in the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader. IndyCar then took a whopping 34-day break leading into Nashville, giving Castroneves time to read all his congratulatory messages, moonlight in Tony Stewart’s All-Star Superstar Racing Experience, oh, and parlay that Indy win into a full-season ride in 2022 with Meyer Shank Racing.