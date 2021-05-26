“Let’s put it this way, if you go to the racing venue, appearance for example at Suzuka, obviously no way I can walk outside. It’s impossible,” Sato said. “That’s only happening in the racing context. I can go to restaurant, I can go to convenience store, gas station by myself. Daily stuff, I can, no problem. Yes, some people recognize, cheer me. Certainly not the movie star (fame) that has been a problem for this life, no. Not that way.”