“‘Race for Equality & Change’ will create a more diverse and inclusive INDYCAR community that fundamentally transforms our sport.”
IndyCar does not have any Black drivers. Bubba Wallace is the only Black full-time Cup Series driver in NASCAR.
The initiative announced before Saturday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is aimed at both developing diversity within the sanctioning body and at the speedway, as well at the grassroots racing levels. IMS has an established partnership with Nexgeneracers, a 501c3 that introduces motorsports to minority students.
IMS planned to light the pylon during Saturday’s race with a “Race for Equality & Change” message.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.