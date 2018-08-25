FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Robert Wickens prepares to qualify for an IndyCar series auto race in Long Pond, Pa. Wickens underwent surgery this week on his right arm and lower extremities and tests showed the Canadian does not have injuries that have not already been detected. Wickens previously had titanium rods and screws placed in his spine to stabilize a fracture associated with a spinal cord injury suffered in a weekend crash at Pocono Raceway. IndyCar said in a statement Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, the severity of the spinal cord injury is still unknown. (Matt Slocum, File/Associated Press)

MADISON, Ill. — IndyCar driver Robert Wickens was breathing without medical assistance and began speaking with his family Saturday for the first time since his harrowing wreck at Pocono Raceway.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports made the announcement shortly before the start of the IndyCar race at Gateway Motorsports Park. The team is only fielding James Hinchcliffe’s car in Saturday night’s race, though the No. 6 that Wickens would have driven this week was parked outside the haulers.

Many drivers, crew members and fans were wearing hats and stickers in Wickens’ support.

The IndyCar rookie crashed early in last Sunday’s race at Pocono, touching Ryan Hunter-Reay and hurtling into the catch fence. His car was torn apart and the Canadian driver was airlifted to the hospital, where he has undergone surgeries to his spinal cord and extremities.

