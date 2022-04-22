IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 announce plans to go green

Penske Entertainment, the parent company of the series, announced Friday it will start implementing more eco-friendly plans starting with next month’s Indianapolis 500. The race is scheduled for May 29.

All tires delivered to the speedway also will be relayed by electric vehicles and all electricity consumed at the speedway this May will be purchased through 100% renewable energy credits. Race organizers say fans also can offset their carbon footprint by donating to the GreenTrees reforestation project, something the speedway will support financially.