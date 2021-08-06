Hot chicken and hot laps now go hand-in-hand in Nashville when IndyCar made its street course debut Friday over the water, around the NFL stadium, and up the hill 50 feet in the downtown section. The live music that’s a staple in the city found its way to a stage set up just outside the third turn — of the 2.17-mile, 11-turn track — and the food trucks and beer carts were bustling near the home of the Tennessee Titans.