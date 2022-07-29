IndyCar officials clear Newgarden to qualify for race

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden has been cleared to qualify for Saturday’s IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after being re-evaluated by doctors following Friday morning’s practice session.
He was initially cleared at the infield care center.
Series officials gave Newgarden the OK to practice Thursday — with the stipulation he would be rechecked between practice and qualifying.
The popular 31-year-old driver from Tennessee posted the second-fastest lap in practice, completing Indianapolis’ road course in 1 minute, 10.1121 seconds. He had Team Penske’s quickest car.
Only Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, was faster at 1:10.0919.
Qualifying is scheduled for later Friday.
Newgarden has won a series-best four races this season and is tied for third with Scott Dixon in the standings, 34 points behind Marcus Ericsson of Sweden. Ericsson won this year’s Indy 500.
