IndyCar officials clear Newgarden to qualify for race

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden has been cleared to qualify for Saturday’s IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after being re-evaluated by doctors following Friday morning’s practice session.

The two-time series champ collapsed in his motorhome, striking the back of his head after crashing during last weekend’s race at Iowa and was airlifted to a hospital. Newgarden was leading the race and in position to sweep the two Iowa races when his suspension apparently broke, sending him spinning hard into the wall.