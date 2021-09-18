It robbed Johnson of critical practice time for the IndyCar rookie who turned 46 on Friday — he was gifted a T-shirt that read “Girl Dad” in reference to the two daughters who knocked about 20 years off his appearance by convincing him to shave his longtime beard. Johnson is making steady gains in the series and although his best finish is 19th, twice, he’s yet to finish last in either practice or qualifying and last week’s race at Portland was his most complete of the year.