“It’s actually really cool to be a driver in this era because it’s kind of like the first era after the split,” Power said. “It’s really the highest quality field in history because of the parity, the data, the on-board stuff. You’ve got nine winners in this year’s race and you probably haven’t seen that since the ‘90s. But it’s more now about the drivers and the engineers and getting it right down to the simplest, smallest details.”