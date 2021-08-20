Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden split the Gateway doubleheader last season. The two combined for nine wins in 2020, but each has won just once so far this season. ... There have been eight different winners in the last 10 IndyCar races, with only Pato O’Ward and Marcus Ericsson repeating in that stretch. ... Will Power won last week at Indianapolis but is still seeking his first pole of the season. He’s won a pole each of the past 12 years and sits five behind Mario Andretti’s record of 67. Power has two previous poles at Gateway.