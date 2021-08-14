Elliott is a 9-5 favorite to win the Brickyard, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He’s finished first or second in eight of the last nine road races. ... Larson acknowledged that he has not spoken with Christopher Bell since the two tangled last weekend at Watkins Glen. After spinning Bell, Larson won the race. Bell finished seventh. ...NASCAR is running road races on back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1964. The last time it happened was the 1963 season finale at Riverside and and the 1964 season opener at Augusta. ... A.J. Foyt, the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 1972 Daytona 500 winner, isn’t sticking around for Sunday’s race. He plans to fly home to Houston before the green flag waves. ... Cup officials have had only seven weekends with practice, qualifying and races scheduled. Only one more remains on the schedule.