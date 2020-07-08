He was the first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus since the series resumed racing on May 17. Johnson is scheduled to retire from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of this season.
“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” he said.
Johnson never experienced any symptoms; his wife, Chani, was tested after suffering from what she thought was routine seasonal allergies.
Hendrick Motorsports had four crew members tested for COVID-19 after Johnson’s diagnosis and all four received negative results. The No. 48 team will have its regular personnel roster for Sunday’s race.
Missing the Brickyard 400 dropped Johnson to 15th in the driver standings, 46 points above the cutoff for playoffs.
