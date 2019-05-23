Kyle Kaiser, left, and Pippa Mann, of England, talk in the garage area before the start of practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — Juncos Racing has signed deals with insurance company NFP and Global Medical Response to sponsor the No. 32 car that Kyle Kaiser will drive in the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500.

The small team founded by Argentina-born Ricardo Juncos made its Indy 500 debut two years ago with Spencer Pigot and Sebastian Saavedra. Kaiser has been with the team since 2014, beginning in a couple of lower-tier series before spending parts of the past two seasons in IndyCar.

He finished 29th in last year’s running of the Indy 500.

Kaiser bumped the much better-funded McLaren car driven by two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso to qualify for this year’s race. He will roll off in the 33rd and final spot Sunday.

