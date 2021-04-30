ODDS AND ENDS: More than 200 members of the IndyCar paddock have signed up to receive either their first or second shot after Sunday’s race at Texas as part of the series’ mass vaccination effort against the coronavirus. IndyCar owner Roger Penske has been cleared to host 135,000 spectators for the Indianapolis 500 and the vaccination drive helped him receive approval for what will be the largest sporting event since the the start of the pandemic. ... This weekend marks the oval debut for IndyCar rookie Scott McLaughlin, the three-time defending Australian V8 Supercars champion. ... Alex Palou is the current points leader, but only 40 points separate 18 drivers in the standings. Colton Herta jumped from 22nd to fourth with last week’s win.