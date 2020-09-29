“We’re disappointed the Bluegrass State is not on NASCAR’s schedule,” Kentucky Speedway executive vice president and general manager Mark Semindinger said Tuesday night. “There are still wild adventures ahead.”
The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000. Semindinger said it would look to host other racing series, special events and music festivals.
