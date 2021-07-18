Keselowski is set to race for Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 and the team scheduled “a major announcement” Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to make the signing official. About 75 miles away from Fenway Park, Keselowski said Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway the time was right to break from Team Penske after nearly 12 years in the No. 2 car, 34 Cup victories and the 2012 championship.