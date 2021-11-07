Up first, Keselowski makes one final ride Sunday at Phoenix Raceway for the team he spent essentially his entire 12-year career with. Keselowski and Penske have talked about finishing strong and maybe add one final checkered flag to the collection. Keselowski posted a photo Saturday night of his No. 2 Ford in the garage stall with the caption, “Closing up shop for the night. Looking forward to taking the 2 for one final spin tomorrow.”