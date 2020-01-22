Novo Nordisk will be the primary sponsor at St. Petersburg, Long Beach, the road course at Indianapolis, Texas, Gateway and the season finale at Laguna Seca. The company will be an associate marketing partner in the remaining 11 races.

Foyt was dealt a blow late last season when longtime sponsor ABC Supply said it was scaling back to fund only the Indianapolis 500. It has put Tony Kanaan’s future in jeopardy as he’s seeking the funding for a final farewell season.

It also opened Foyt’s seats to drivers who can bring financial backing, and Kimball has done that most of his career. He ran a partial season of seven races last year, all with new team Carlin.

“I’m excited and honored to join AJ Foyt Racing and be a part of a team that has such deep roots in history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar,” Kimball said. “Continuing the partnership with Novo Nordisk is also special since they have been an integral part of my career since I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“I’m more motivated than ever to work with the team to succeed at every IndyCar race in 2020.”

Kimball has one career victory, in 2013 when he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, in 141 career IndyCar starts. He also won the pole in 2017 at Texas, where Foyt’s team is located outside of Houston.

Team President Larry Foyt expects the partnership with Novo Nordisk and the addition of Charlie Kimball, an IndyCar Series race winner at Mid-Ohio (2013) and a pole winner at Texas Motor Speedway (2017), to invigorate his No. 4 Texas-based team this season.

“Charlie brings a great deal of experience and skill to the team,” said Larry Foyt, team president. “He is motivated to show what he can do behind the wheel, and his recent experience of helping develop cars will be beneficial as we work to get the 4 car moving up the grid.”

The team is expected to make more sponsor announcements, and possibly finalize a deal with Kanaan to race at least the Indianapolis 500, by the end of January.

