“I don’t know if I can do it, but I have to do it,” he said. “I will say what experience I have — nothing. I’ve never been a team owner. I was just a driver. But I love motorsports, I love to work, and I love to be part of a successful team. This was offered by Mr. Toyoda and he looked at how I work with the team, how I communicate with the team, our feedback, and he wanted it to be this way. I could not say no.”