LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch moved into position for a three-race weekend sweep in his hometown, holding on in double-overtime to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch held off John Hunter Nemechek on the final lap, adding his 93rd career Xfinity series win to his victory in the Truck Series on Friday night.

Busch had to bounce back from an early unscheduled pit stop due to a loose wheel, but the veteran Cup Series driver rolled back into the lead and stayed in front during two overtime restarts.

Busch is the only driver ever to win Trucks, Xfinity and Cup series races in the same weekend, doing it at Bristol in 2010 and 2017.

Las Vegas native Noah Gragson was third.

