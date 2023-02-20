Lance Stroll out of F1 testing after bicycle accident

SILVERSTONE, England — Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said Monday.
“I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season,” Stroll said.
“I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”
Aston Martin didn’t say who might take Stroll’s place when three days of testing begin Thursday in Bahrain. Stroll’s teammate for 2023 is Fernando Alonso and the team has two reserve drivers, Formula Two champion Felipe Drugovich and ex-McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.
Aston Martin said earlier Monday that Drugovich and Vandoorne would also be made available if McLaren needs a reserve driver in the first 15 races of the season.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports