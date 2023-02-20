Lance Stroll out of F1 testing after bicycle accident

SILVERSTONE, England — Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said Monday.

Aston Martin said the Canadian driver was hurt while training in Spain. The team didn’t give any more details of how the incident happened or the nature of Stroll’s injuries but said “Lance is however expecting a quick recovery and return to driving duties.” The team said it would issue an update on his fitness before the Bahrain Grand Prix starts the season next week.